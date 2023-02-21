INEC accredits 1.5m party agents in 176,974 polling units

Israel Arogbonlo

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released 1,500,000 list of Party Agents registered by 18 Political Parties in 176, 974 Polling Units for the 2023 general elections slated for February 25 and March 11, respectively.

The statistics of agents from the prominent parties shows Obi’s LP (Obi) has 134,874 Agents, ADC (Obi) has 96,034, Atiku’s PDP has 176,974 Agents, Tinubu’s APC has 176,974 Agents and other 14 Parties have altogether 1,081,358.

Recall earlier the ADC endorsed Peter Obi as their candidate which makes a sum of 230, 908 agents working for the LP’s presidential candidate.

