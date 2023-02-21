SDP will report culprits of unlawful arrests, detention

Amaechi Okonkwo

Ahead of the elections in Rivers State and following the alleged harassment, arrest and jailing of its members by security agencies working in cahoots with politicians and the judiciary, the Social Democratic Party SDP says it is in contact with the international community to report those involved to the International Criminal Court, ICC.

Governorship candidate of the SDP in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe disclosed this Tuesday in Port Harcourt at the SDP state rally and flag presentation to candidates.

Abe who had repeatedly complained about the harassment, intimidation, arrest, hurried arraignment and jailing of some members of the SDP on trump-up charges stated that…