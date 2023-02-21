Senator Adeola promises to improve Ogun West’s Economy

Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

Senator Olamilekan Adeola, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun West Senatorial District, has promised his constituents of using legislative experience to engender the district socio-economic status.

Adeola said this on Monday at an empowerment programme for 4,445 people, including 445 graduates, 200 physically challenged, 587 beneficiaries trained in agric value chain, held at Asade Agunloye Pavillion, Ilaro.

The Senator currently representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, said he would work round the clock to facilitate development projects to the district, if elected into office in the Saturday election.

He…