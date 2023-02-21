There is nothing like Igbo presidency — Orji Kalu

Israel Arogbonlo

Chief Whip of the House of Senate and former Governor of Abia, Orji Kalu on Tuesday, said there is nothing like Igbo presidency as widely propagated by political analysts.

This comes on the heels of calls by some political elites to support Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who they believe will unite Nigeria since he is from Igbo extraction (the only region that has not produced Nigeria’s president since transition to democracy).

According to him, “there can only be a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction” adding that he is only loyal to his party All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was his submission while featuring on Arise TV’s morning…