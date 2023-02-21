US commends Nigerian journalists reporting health issues in Bauchi

By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Journalists in Bauchi state who have committed themselves to reporting health issues under a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Journalists for Public Health Development and Initiative (J4PD) have been commended for their commitment.

Members of the J4PD who are working Journalists were recognized and applauded by USAID-IHP, a project committed to scaling up and improving quality healthcare service delivery in Bauchi state.

J4PD members were particularly commended for effective reporting of issues around Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child health plus Nutrition and Malaria.

The State Director of USAID-IHP, Dr Alhassan Siaka said that for the last one…