Anambra: Hunter discovers bag full of INEC PVCs in Nnewi forest

By Michael Ovat- Awka

A hunter whose name have not been ascertained has discovered a bag full of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) in a forest in Nnewi, Anambra State.

This is coming just three days to the all-important general election in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the hunter saw the bag containing the PVCs in a bush in Akamili, a community in Nnewi on Tuesday, and later took it to the premises of a popular radio station, Authority FM.

Station manager of Authority FM, Mr Charles Ede who spoke to our correspondent, said he was off duty when the cards were brought, but his staff members have reported to him about the…