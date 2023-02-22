Banks not shutting down services for elections – ACAMB

Nchetachi Chukwuajah

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of corporate and marketing communications professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has debunked rumours trending on social media that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will shutdown banking services for five days between February 23 and 27 because of the general elections.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its president, the association said that no Deposit Money Bank (DMB) or other institutions providing financial services in the country has received such a directive from the CBN.

