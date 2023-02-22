Bauchi NSCDC cautions diversion of petroleum products

Michael Adeyemi

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to Collaborate with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to eradicate illegal dealers of petroleum products and Gas in the state.

The disclosure was made when the newly deployed State Coordinator of the Agency, Engr Abba Garba, paid a courtesy call to the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Ameh Edo James, in his office on Wednesday.

He said that the visit was to synergize and collaborate better with NSCDC in area that will bring better service delivery to the people of Bauchi state.

The state Coordinator assured the Commandant of their readiness to cooperate…