Danjuma, Christian elders endorse Peter Obi

Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

Ahead of this weekend’s Presidential election, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), headed by a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, has endorsed Mr Peter the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the Christian Elders, the reports that some regions were allegedly preparing to unleash violence during the elections should not be taken lightly.

The NCEF also called on Nigerians to vote candidates into offices based on capacity, ability, integrity, and good health because “a sick country requires hearty leaders.

This is contained in a statement titled bared “Resolutions towards…