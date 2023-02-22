Election 2023: Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, most googled presidential candidates in Nigeria 

By: Ifeoluwa Akinola

According to google trend analysis as of Wednesday, 22 February 2022, the most frequently searched presidential aspirants nationwide in the last 30 days are Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankaso, and Prof. Christopher Imumolen.

The red spots are states where Nigerians search for the Labour Party’s Peter Obi. Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Benue, and Plateau are these states.

Meanwhile, the blue spots reveal that All Progressive Party Congress’ Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dominantly searched for in states like Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and…