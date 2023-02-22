JUST IN: INEC commences distribution of sensitive election materials

In preparation for the presidential and national assembly elections scheduled for February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices.

Eyewitnesses in Cross River, Calabar, revealed in a video that INEC has already started sending election materials to the right places as of Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

Recall that on Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State disclosed that it will commence the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices across the state on Wednesday.

More details to come

READ ALSO FROM…