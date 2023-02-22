Kaduna: Army general assures Corps members of adequate security

Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General TA Lagbaja has assured corps members who will be participating in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections as ad-hoc staff of maximum security and safety.

The Major General gave the assurance when the Director NYSC North West Area Office (NWAO) Kaduna, Mr Amusan OJ paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday 21st February, 2023.

General Lagbaja, while responding to the appeal of the Director , explained that the security of corps members as well as other people who will be involved in the elections either as voters or workers is uppermost to the military and other security…