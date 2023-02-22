Lagos private security outfit MD counsels Nigeria on safety tips

Bola Badmus – Lagos

Managing Director of the Sheriff Deputies Limited, a Lagos based private security outfit, Dr Island Anyasi, has admonished Nigerians to be conscious of safety ahead of the 2023 General Elections, urging that they should perform their civil role with high sense of patriotism.

Anyasi made the call while speaking on the achievements of his company with over 30 years experience that recently joined over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries to be certified with the ISO quality certification ranked 9001.

The ISO 9001 quality certification is based on a number of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation,…