Lent: For sacrifice and renewal

Sandra Nwaokolo

As the harmattan haze slowly lifts and the crisp air clears, the Christian world falls into a reverential hush. It’s the beginning of Lent, a time of reflection, sacrifice, and renewal. For 40 days, believers of all backgrounds come together to journey through a time of self-examination, self-denial, and spiritual growth.

Sacrifice lies at the heart of this season, as Christians are called to relinquish something meaningful to them to create space for God in their lives. Yet, this act of sacrifice is more than just giving something up. It is a way for Christians to change their priorities and get closer to God.

But Lent is more than just a time of sacrifice. It is…