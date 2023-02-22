Osundare on Boao prize win, reveals why poetry matters

Precisely on December 16, 2022, Professor Emeritus Niyi Osundare was awarded the Boao International Poetry Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Poetry in China. The diadem, one of the two which rank the highest in the hierarchy of the Boao International Poetry honour list, is normally awarded to a prominent poet from any part of the world, while the other is reserved for another poet found to have distinguished himself within China. Osundare co-won the coveted Chinese literary prize with Xu Jingya, the first poet from the African continent to be so honoured. Although he could not attend the award ceremony, at the 2022 Boao International Poetry Festival in Shanghai, he, however, greets…