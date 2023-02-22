The immolated sit-at-home enforcer – Tribune Online

A short video currently doing the rounds on social media shows some traders in Ogidi, Anambra State, setting upon a yet-to-be-identified member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), throwing a used tire around his neck, before proceeding to set him on fire. The specific circumstances leading to this dastardly act of immolation remain unclear, but apparently the incinerated individual was a member of the self-determination group who was trying to enforce the group’s hated stay-at-home order.

In one sense, the gory footage is a sad commentary on the state of law and order in Anambra and other southeastern states where violence has ramped up in the approach to this weekend’s…