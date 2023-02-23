300-level student found dead 3 days after being declared missing

A 300-level student of Benue State University (BSU), Erekaa Naomi Dooshima has been found dead a few days after she was declared missing.

Dooshima, also known as Affection, who was a Mass Communication. She was reported missing three days ago and all efforts made to locate her whereabouts proved abortive, according to sources.

According to Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, a phone, ID card, and blood-stained clothes allegedly belonging to the student were found around Rahama clinic opposite Medical school in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 21.

The missing 300-level student’s body was found on Wednesday, February 22.

Dooshima’s body is currently being exhumed by operatives of the Benue…