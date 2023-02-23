 Buhari inaugurates girls’ education project

Clement Idoko | Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has officially flagged off the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) project as part of the commitment of his administration towards upholding the education and empowerment of Nigerian women and girls.

He inaugurated the project in Abuja during the presidential launch of the High-Level Advisory Council, (HLAC) to support women and girls’ projects and initiatives.

The essence of HLAC is to effectively coordinate women empowerment-focused programmes and initiatives in Nigeria such as the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE); the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE)…