Campaign against erosion launched in Lagos

By Paul Omorogbe

A non-governmental organisation, Network of Incubators and Innovators in Nigeria (NINE) with the support of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, and in collaboration with the Kids Beach Garden (KBG) has kicked off a tree planting exercise starting with 100 trees in some schools and communities in Lagos State along the Lekki/Epe/Ajah Expressway (Lekki, Epe and Ajah communities) to reduce erosion, mitigate climate impacts and increase awareness on the importance of nature-based solutions to climate change.

Of the 100, 20 were planted on the day of the Launch event, February 16, 2023 at the Kids Beach Garden, Lagos while the remaining 80 adolescent trees will…