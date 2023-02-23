Election: Benue declares friday, work-free day

Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Benue State Government has declared Friday, February, 24th, 2023 work-free day.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu.

The Commissioner said that the the decision to declare the work free day was taken at the State Executive Council on Thursday.

Inalegwu explained that the work free day will enable workers of the State proceed to their various communities to vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections this Saturday.

He however said that some sectors such as ; Judiciary, Security, Banks, Hospital and Fire Service were exempted from the work-free day just as he charged workers to continue…