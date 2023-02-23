Election: Misinformation, disinformation could trigger electoral violence – NOA warns

Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

Ahead of the year’s general election, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has cautioned Nigerians to desist from believing and sharing things seen on social media without verification as it may lead to social unrest among the citizens.

The Director Special Duties and State Operation of NOA, David Akoji stated this on Thursday during a motorised campaign against disinformation and misinformation organised by the Agency.

He said the Agency has been monitoring the social media and the impact of disinformation and misinformation on the buildup of the general election.

“We have been monitoring the social media space and we are seeing the effect and impact that…