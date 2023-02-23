FAAN MD stresses importance of training to organisational goals

Shola Adekola | Lagos

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu has emphasised the crucial role of training in the reshaping and repositioning of human mind and enabling the skills capacity of personnel towards the attainment of organisational goals.

Speaking at the Passing out Parade (POP) of 381 Aviation Security (AVSEC) Cadets at the Digital Bridge Institute, Kano, Kano State,Yadudu in his keynote address, confirmed how training had enhanced FAAN’s counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and…