Intake of jute leaf juice relieves stomach pain, ulcers

By Sade Oguntola

If you’ve ever tried the delicious slimy soup called ‘ewedu’ in Yoruba or ‘rama’ in Hausa, you know how slimy it is. Now, this slimy soup can be used as an alternative therapy for the relief of stomach pain and ulcers.

Scientists in a study of Corchorus olitorius leaf, what is commonly called jute leaf, evaluated its effects on the passageway of the digestive system that leads from the mouth to the anus, on the diclofenac-induced gastric ulcers.

In the study, the researchers found that Corchorus trilocularis leaf extract has gastro-protective effects against diclofenac-induced gastric ulcers and attributed this effect to its inhibition of gastric acid…