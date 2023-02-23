”Jagaban is coming,” Toyin Abraham reaffirms support for Tinubu

Rachael Omidiji

The famous Ijakumo movie producer Toyin Abraham reasserts her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin, on her Twitter handle @toyin_abraham1, shared her picture with the presidential candidate alongside Lagos state governor Sanwo- Olu.

Toyin said meeting Tinubu for the first time after listening to his plans and strategies for Nigeria renewed her hope in Tinubu and reaffirmed him as his presidential choice.

”For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He shared some of his Ideas, Visions, and Strategies to solve the challenges before us as a Nation. Listening to him…