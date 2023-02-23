Nigerian students’ stakeholders endorse Tinubu for President

A meeting of the national stakeholders or the Nigerian students’ communities has just endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming Saturday’s election.

This decision was taken after an intensive meeting which ended Thursday evening in Abuja.

The students’ stakeholders said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be trusted in the management of student affairs and human capital development.

In a statement signed by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Umar Barambu, National Secretary, Usman Kankia, NANS Senate President, NAUS President, NAPS President, NANCES President,…