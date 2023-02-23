Over 5,000 APC, LP members defect to PDP in FCT, endorse Atiku/Okowa presidency

Over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The defectors were received into the PDP by the Atiku Youth World Outreach on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Atiku Youth World Outreach, Suleiman Yakubu, thanked the defectors for pitching their tent with the PDP.

Yakubu urged all young people in the country to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said: “We must come out en masse to vote Atiku/Okowa. This election is for Nigerians and that is why we are…