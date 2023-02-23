Senate President urges Nigerians to ensure peaceful polls

Tijani Adeyemi

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully at the upcoming general elections.

Lawan also urged them to turn up at their polling units on the appointed days to responsibly exercise their civic responsibility and democratic right to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the State and Federal levels.

The Senate President, in a statement he signed, appealed to the people to eschew violence and instead make these elections a celebration of democracy in the country.

He cautioned them to always be mindful that Nigeria is the only country that they have and encouraged them to play their parts in…