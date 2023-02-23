Senator Adeyeye expresses confidence in Tinubu’s success during poll

‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

The National chairman of the South West Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA) Senator Dayo Adeyeye has revealed that all indices and factors are pointing to the imminent victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in the Saturday’s general election.

Adeyeye who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Wednesday ahead of the election noted that the acceptance of the APC candidates across the country would help in swaying the votes in his favour to emerge top over other presidential candidates.

According to him, the presence of Labour party candidate, Peter Obi and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party…