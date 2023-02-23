Tinubu’s victory will promote Nigeria’s unity – APC chieftain

By Taiwo Amodu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State and Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has urged citizens from the Niger Delta region of the country to seek the victory of his party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next Saturday presidential election.

He made the plea on Wednesday while addressing the party chieftains and faithful at a rally in Warri, Delta State.

The prominent businessman who recalled that the historic call for power shift by Governors from Southern part of the country now tagged Asaba Declaration was made in the south south region said the people in the oil rich states should make it achievable by voting…