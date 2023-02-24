2 Police officers die, as hoodlums attack PDP Guber Candidate’s wife in Zamfara

Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

The Governorship candidate of People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare has cried out over an attempt to assassinate him as his wife, two security personnel, five civilians were allegedly attacked by thugs in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday at his residence in Gusau, state capital, PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal lamented that a police inspector and sergeant were on Thursday night shoot and are seriously injured.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 11.30pm when his wife and her entourage were returning from Tudun wada area of Gusau metropolis.

“I call on you to report an incident that happened…