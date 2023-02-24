2023 Elections: CITAD tasks security operatives  to protect telecommunications infrastructure for smooth result transmission

By: Kola Oyelere Kano

The Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has called on the security agency to ensure the protection of election infrastructure as well as telecommunication infrastructure to have smooth transmission of election results without any compromise in the country

Digital Rights Officer, CITAD Malam Ali Sabo made the call while briefing pressmen on Friday in Kano.

He then charged the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to protect Citizen’s digital rights during and after the 2023 general election.

According to him, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), National Identity Management…