2023: RCCG parish prays for credible, free, fair election

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

As Nigerians go to polls, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the throne room parish, Abuja has prayed for a free, fair and credible elections.

The church, which held its 2023 global prayer walk on Sunday, prayed for Mercy of God for Nigeria, leaders of the country and the general elections.

Speaking during the event, the Pastor of the church, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi called on God to show mercy to Nigeria and Nigerians in the various challenges confronting the nation, even as he urged Nigerians to vote credible candidates who have the interest of the country at heart.

He said the church has taken it upon itself to pray for the peaceful conduct of…