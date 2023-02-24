FCT Police Command set to restrict movement in Abuja

Lawrence Bajah

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to assure residents of the capital city, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders in the forthcoming presidential election.

The command also advised residents to comply with the order of vehicular movement restriction on election day from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, stated that; “Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar PhD, mni, has assured the residents, the Independent National…