Muslim scholars’ group prays for peaceful elections

Taofeek Lawal | Abuja

A group, the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN), has prayed for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

The Secretary General of the group, Professor Abideen Olaiya, during a session at the National Mosque, Abuja, Friday last week, prayed for the success of the elections, which begin tomorrow, and for the success of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The group appealed to political leaders to guard their utterances and avoid comments that are capable of heating up the polity.

Professor Olaiya described calls in some quarters for interim government and election postponement as…