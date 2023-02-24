O Wa! Falz and Tekno release social conscious single ahead of Nigerian elections

By Rotimi Ige

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana is back with a new social conscious single titled ‘O Wa’ featuring Nigerian superstar, Tekno.

In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to No cash, Police brutality and so much more.

Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen.

This is the second time Falz will be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand.

Speaking on the song, Falz said, “As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to…