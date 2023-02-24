Top 5 things to know about BVAS before Saturday polls

Israel Arogbonlo

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a technological device introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2021 to promote credible elections and prevent rigging.

In this listicle, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights five (5) things to know about BVAS ahead of Saturday’s general elections.

1. The BVAS is a device used to register voters.

2. The BVAS accredits voters before voting on election day.

3. The BVAS is used for transmitting election results to the INEC viewing portal after voting.

4. It helps to scan the barcode or QR code on the PVC or voter’s register before voting.

5. BVAS doesn’t require Internet connectivity during voting….