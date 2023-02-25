4 steps to locating your polling unit before Election Day

Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged prospective voters to locate their polling units ahead of February 25 and March 11 election days.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights 4 steps to help you locate your polling unit.

Step 1: Visit this link on INEC website www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs

or voters.inecnigeria.org

Step 2: Fill the online form to check your voter status and polling unit

Step 3: Click the green link to get direction to your polling unit

Step 4: Follow the map/direction on your phone to locate your polling unit.

Note: Directions provided are approximates. You’re advised to visit the location of your polling unit before…