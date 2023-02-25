I don’t take exception to negative reviews because they help me get better — Actress Folakemi Adams

Nollywood actress, Princess Folakemi Adams. in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA. Speaks, about her life and her career in the movie industry.

How long have you been a movie producer and an actor?

I have been acting and producing for five years now.

What prompted you to begin a career in acting?

I had the passion since my childhood. But because of the society’s notion about the industry, my parents didn’t allow me to join. They were never in support of me going into acting. Then after my marriage I waited to raise my children because, acting and producing need a lot of time and attention.

Did you get any training or go to any acting school?

Yes, I did. I trained…