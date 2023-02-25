INEC begins uploading of results after backlash from Nigerians

Israel Arogbonlo

The uploading of election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results viewing portal for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly has commenced.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported some concerned Nigerians had called out the Commission for flouting promise made on uploading results of elections in different polling units across the country as they are sorted, counted, and collated.

Recall on November 22, the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, said there is no going back on its decision to upload the results of the 2023 general elections on its portal to enable Nigerians to have a real-time view of the results as they are being…