INEC insists on BVAS, No PVC, No Voting

Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its stance on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Presidential and National Assembly election holding today, Saturday, February 25.

The commission also insisted on its ‘No PVC, No Voting’ rule while emphasising its readiness for credible polls.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman gave the assurance at the 1st briefing on INEC’s preparedness for the 2023 General Elections held at ICC, Abuja on Thursday, February 23rd.

The INEC chairman also said “ban on the use of mobile phones in voting cubicles still in place”.

The elections are expected to commence by 8:30 am…