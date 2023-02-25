



#NigeriaDecides2023: Sanwo-Olu arrives polling unit, completes voting exercise

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has just arrived at the polling unit Ward E3, Unit 6, Eyekole Zone situated inside St. Stephen's WAEC School, Lagos Island where he is expected to vote, at around 10: 18 am. He completed both accreditation and voting around 10:25 am.

