NigeriaElections2023: Bauchi Speaker laments BVAS mixup, calls on INEC to act fast 

By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly,.Abubakar Y. Suleiman has lamented the confusion caused by some inadequacies experienced in the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections in Ningi LGA.

The Speaker was reacting to the mixed up of misplacement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC which took the machine from Gumau in Toro LGA to Ningi LGA.

He called on the INEC to as a matter of urgency take steps to correct the situation in the next election so that people will not be denied the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights of electing leaders that will leader them.

The Speaker said that, “We received report…