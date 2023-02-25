NigeriaElections2023: OBJ fails to deliver polling unit for Obi

Olayinka Olukoya, Abeokuta

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, could not deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Sunday Tribune gathered that after sorting the ballot papers and the counting of the valid votes cast at ward 11, zone 6, unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government were the former president voted, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu,had a total vote of 56; closely followed by Obi who polled 9 votes.

The African Democratic Congress scored 8 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar polled 7 votes.