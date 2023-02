Leon Usigbe

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the first polling unit to be declared in the Aso Rock, Abuja vicinity.

At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, he polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who got six votes, and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered three votes.

More details to come later…