Political thugs disrupt voting exercise in Lagos

By: Taoheed Adegbite

Some persons suspected to be political thugs have reportedly disrupted the voting exercise at a polling unit in 254 Borno Way, Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

According to a source, bottles were broken by the thugs to scare people away, disrupting the exercise.

Sources confirmed that the military and police together with more senior INEC officials have shown up in the area.

Voting was said to have been cancelled by the INEC officials, citing the Electoral Act.

