Soldiers intercept N2m cash being moved for politician in Gombe

By: Taoheed Adegbite

One Hassan Ahmad, who was in possession of cash, both old and new notes, amounting to two million naira was arrested on Friday, by the troops of 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri in Bauchi State.

The suspect was said to have been handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bauchi State Office.

According to the ICPC, Ahmad confessed the funds, conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ, was being moved to Gombe for a politician.

The agency disclosed that the suspect was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira…