What do you have to say on the new naira notes?

Nigeria is presently at a time when the common means of daily transactions are very scarce as a result of the Federal Government’s decision to have limited amount in circulation. The question is, have these children set their eyes on them? Read what they have to say.

Araoluwa Olalekan

I have seen all the new naira notes. My big daddy was the first to show me the N1,000 two weeks ago and I felt happy. I saw N500 with one of my teachers while my neighbour gave me and my siblings the N200 note. I have been hearing that they are not available for people to spend.

Daniel Adesanya

The first time I set my eyes on the three redesigned bank notes was with my parents at new Bodija but I…