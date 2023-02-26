Delta REC laments kidnap of INEC officials – Tribune Online

Alphonsus Agborh

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Delta state Mr Monday Udoh Tom has expressed concern over the kidnapping of some INEC officials at different locations during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Those abducted include nursing mother,the staff were kidnapped because the results could not be uploaded due to poor network which he said was beyond INEC’s control, the commissioner said

Addressing a press conference in Asaba on SundayUdoh Tom, said:

” Voters held our personnel hostage in many locations because the results could not be uploaded. It was the issue of poor network and it is not controlled by INEC. Voters…