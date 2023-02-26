Election2023:Tinubu wins in Elrufai’s polling unit, Kaduna

By: Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won at the polling units of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who polled 134 votes.

In the same Polling Unit 024, Ward 07, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, Labour Party (LP) scored three votes, while Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 20 votes.