By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Tinubu, will win the general elections.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a photo of outfits already available to celebrate her choice of presidential candidate if he wins.

